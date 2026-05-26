Western Colorado is getting one more round of stormy weather before we flip right back into summer-style fire season.

Because apparently we’re not allowed to ease into anything around here.

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Storms Ramp Up Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread on Tuesday afternoon, especially from I-70 northward into northeast Utah and northwest Colorado.

Most storms won’t be severe, but a few could get rowdy.

Forecasters are watching for gusty outflow winds, small hail, and pockets of heavy rain, especially where some sunshine breaks through long enough to fire things up.

Heavy Rain Could Cause Problems

The atmosphere is loaded with moisture right now, about 200% of normal for this time of year.

That’s great news for dry ground and reservoirs. Less great news for burn scars and flood-prone spots.

A few storms could dump heavy rain fast enough to create localized flash flooding, especially in sensitive areas that don’t absorb water well to begin with.

For most people, it’ll just be a wet afternoon. But if you’re near a recent burn scar, it’s worth paying attention.

Clouds and showers will keep temperatures a little cooler on Tuesday, running a few degrees below normal.

Enjoy it while it lasts.

Fire Weather Returns Fast

Starting Wednesday, the whole pattern flips again.

Moist air gets shoved out, hotter and drier southwest winds move in, and temperatures jump 10 to 15 degrees above normal through the rest of the week.

Afternoon wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph, combined with low humidity, will bring elevated to critical fire weather concerns back to the Western Slope through at least Friday.

So yes, we’re going from flash flood talk to fire danger in about 48 hours.

What is the weather like in Grand Junction, Colorado? Are you wondering what the weather is like in Grand Junction, Colorado? Scroll through a monthly snapshot from 2024, comparing the monthly averages and actual conditions throughout the year. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams