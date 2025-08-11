Colorado’s Lee Fire Now Among State’s Largest
Fueled by relentless winds and bone-dry conditions, two massive wildfires near Meeker have scorched more than 127,000 acres.
These two fires have forced evacuations, destroyed homes. The Lee Fire has turned into one of the largest in Colorado’s history.
The Lee Fire Update
The Lee Fire, sparked by lightning on August 2, has exploded to more than 113,000 acres and is now 7% contained.
It has surged south toward Garfield County and moved closer to communities near Highway 13 and County Road 5, prompting ongoing efforts to keep the fire west of those corridors.
Officials say it’s now the fifth-largest wildfire in Colorado’s recorded history, behind only Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, Pine Gulch, and Hayman.
The Elk Fire Update
The Elk Fire, also ignited by lightning on August 2, has burned over 14,000 acres and is about 30% contained. Fire crews have reinforced containment lines, especially along access roads and creeks, and continue mopping up hot spots.
Western Colorado Wildfires Consume Resources
More than 1,000 firefighters are battling the two fires, supported by multiple aircraft, hand crews, and equipment.
The Colorado National Guard has been activated, and FEMA assistance is funding a large portion of firefighting costs.
The Rifle Correctional Center was fully evacuated as a precaution due to the Lee Fire’s proximity.
Evacuation orders and pre-evacuation notices remain fluid. While Meeker is no longer under pre-evacuation, areas southwest of town are under evacuation orders. In Garfield County, Zone 70 has been upgraded to “Go” status, requiring residents to leave immediately.
Smoke continues to blanket the area, posing respiratory risks. Hot, dry weather with gusty winds is forecast to continue, creating the potential for more fire growth in the coming days.
