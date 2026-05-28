Claude Lemieux, the four-time Stanley Cup champion and one of hockey’s most polarizing playoff performers, has died at the age of 60.

His passing was confirmed by the NHL Alumni Association on Thursday, with multiple reports noting his death earlier this week.

No official cause has been publicly confirmed, though early reporting has suggested it may have been suicide.

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A Career Built for the Postseason

Lemieux carved out a reputation built almost entirely on what he did when the games mattered most.

A relentless, physical winger, he played 21 NHL seasons and appeared in more than 1,200 regular-season games, but his true legacy was forged in the playoffs, where he ranked among the most productive scorers of his era.

He won Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens in 1986 and the New Jersey Devils in 1995, establishing himself as one of the league’s most effective postseason forwards.

Arrival in Colorado

Lemieux joined the Colorado Avalanche in October 1995, stepping into a team that was already transforming into a powerhouse.

His role wasn’t flashy in the traditional sense, but it didn’t need to be. Colorado already had elite skill up front. What it needed was edge, experience, and a player willing to do the work that doesn’t show up in highlight reels. Lemieux fit that description perfectly.

The 1996 Stanley Cup Run

His impact in Colorado came quickly and decisively. During the 1996 playoffs, Lemieux became a key contributor as the Avalanche stormed through the Western Conference and captured the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

He delivered timely goals, heavy forechecking, and a relentless physical presence that helped define Colorado’s identity during that championship run. In a team filled with stars, he was the player who made sure no series ever got comfortable.

A Complicated Legacy

Lemieux’s time in Denver also came with controversy, most notably tied to the fierce rivalry with the Detroit Red Wings, one of the most heated in NHL history.

His style of play made him a hero in some corners and a villain in others, but in Colorado he is remembered for one thing above all: helping deliver a championship in the franchise’s early years.

Love him or hate him, he left the game with four Cups and a reputation as one of the most impactful playoff performers of his generation.