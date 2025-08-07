Western Colorado is battling two fierce lightning‑ignited wildfires, the Lee Fire and the Elk Fire, which together have devoured nearly 60,000 acres of parched landscape just outside Meeker.

Lee Fire: A Growing Threat Near Meeker

The Lee Fire has burned approximately 45,000 acres since it sparked on August 2. With 0% containment, the fire is burning dangerously close to Meeker, triggering pre-evacuation alerts and closures on State Highway 13.

Eyewitnesses reported terrifying fire behavior, including flames moving at about one mile per hour over rocky terrain and jumping the highway in a matter of minutes after smoke collapsed.

Elk Fire: Homes Lost, Community on Edge

To the east, the Elk Fire has grown to roughly 14,250 acres, also 0% contained.

At least two homes have been destroyed, and the fire continues to pose a serious threat to residential areas. Firefighters are working around the clock to strengthen containment lines.

More Danger Lies Ahead

Scorching heat, dry lightning, a drought‑stripped landscape, and relentless winds are fueling explosive fire behavior. Experts warn that without the usual summer monsoon rains, more red‑flag days lie ahead, and so does the potential for more disasters.

Sustained winds through the weekend could fan new growth, while Meeker’s fate hinges on whether firefighting resources and a shift in weather can hold back the fire’s fast‑moving threat.

