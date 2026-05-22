Western Colorado weather is still stuck in that late-spring swing where it can’t decide whether it’s running a fire drill or a snow report.

Friday starts with the system still winding down across the mountains, but the main story shifts quickly into fire weather across southwest Colorado.

By Friday afternoon, a weak disturbance sliding through the region helps spark isolated showers and thunderstorms over higher terrain like the San Juans, eastern Uintas, and along the Divide. Nothing widespread or organized — just the usual mountain pop-ups when the atmosphere is trying to reset.

The Bigger Concern is Still the Wind and Dryness

Even with a bit of lingering moisture aloft, southwest Colorado stays dry enough at the surface to support Red Flag conditions through the afternoon.

Gusty winds and low humidity line up again in those southwest valleys, keeping fire danger elevated for another day.

And that threat doesn’t fully shut off right away. Some localized critical fire weather conditions could still show up Saturday in the same general areas.

The Weekend Finally Starts to Calm Down

High pressure builds in, temperatures climb back into the five to 10 degrees above normal range, and overall conditions look quieter.

It’s not perfect, so you’ll still see some high clouds and the occasional pop-up mountain shower, but nothing that really moves the needle.

Looking ahead into early next week, it opens the door for increasing moisture and better chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday.

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Forecast confidence drops off after that, but the trend points toward another active stretch after the weekend quiets down.

In other words, a brief break, then right back into the usual Western Colorado weather carousel.