We just recently wrote about how Western Colorado's summer weather has been a bit strange with severe storms and low heat. We jinxed ourselves looking at the weather forecast for this week.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook and Red Flag Warning for most of Colorado's Western Slope.

What's the Hazardous Weather Outlook for Western Colorado?

According to the NWS, the temperatures that we'll be witnessing this week are "unseasonably warm" and "10 to 15 degrees above climatological norms," whatever climatological norms are.

We think these are just about spot on for where we are in June.

That said, the red flag warning will remain in effect through tonight (Monday, June 16,) and return throughout the week as temperatures rise and conditions worsen.

What's Western Colorado's Weather Look Like for the Week?

The next couple of days look to "cool" down a touch and stay around the mid to high 90s. That's about as cool as we're going to get.

As we head into the weekend, it's going to become flaming hot. Triple digits from Thursday through Saturday. Hot, hot, hot!

It's predicted that we could see 104 degrees on Thursday and 103 degrees on Friday.

You'll want to get any yard work or outdoor work done early in the morning. If you must be outside, make sure to wear sunblock and drink lots of water. These high temps are no joke, and can be deadly if you're not careful.

