Ah, summer in Grand Junction, Colorado. Extremely hot and dry temperatures. No rain in sight ... at all.

Sounds normal, right?!

Well, we haven't seen that yet. To be fair, it's only the second week of June, and we have plenty of time to melt.

Not Like a Normal Beginning for Summer in Grand Junction

We've been around Grand Junction for a while, and this has been a fairly strange summer, so far. Aren't there more 100-degree days by now? We haven't even cracked three digits yet.

We know, we're jinxing ourselves, and now it's going to get balls-hot and feel like the surface of the sun.

Let's talk about all the rain. Yeah, we know it's "monsoon season," but isn't that most of the summer?

Take last Friday (June 6) and the monstrous hailstorm that blew (literally) through town. We couldn't believe the amount of hail that accumulated on the ground as we drove through town.

We feel sorry for the folks who tried to enjoy the Night Vision event. The size of the hail falling from the sky was sure to leave a bruise or two if you got caught in the storm.

Don't Worry, 3-Digit Temps are Coming to Western Colorado

Weather predictions are saying that we'll see 100-degree temps this weekend (Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15) just in time for Father's Day. If you're planning on taking your dad golfing, you might want to get the earliest tee time you can.

Another driving factor for 3-digit temps will be the arrival of Country Jam. For whatever reason, that festival brings in all the hot-hot weather and makes living in GJ miserable --we'll let you insert your opinion there.

READ MORE: What are the Summer Temperatures Like in Colorado?

Luckily for us, summer is still starting so we'll just have to wait a bit longer for the sun to try to kill us.

