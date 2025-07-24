There’s good news on the wildfire front across western Colorado. Firefighters are finally making some real progress.

We’re not out of the woods yet.

Several fires are still burning, and conditions remain dry and hot.

This fire kicked off in Utah and made its way into western Colorado.

It’s now burned around 17,184 acres, but it is 54% contained. That’s a big improvement over the last few days.

Some evacuation orders have been lifted, and roads like Highway 46/90 are open again, but residents are still being told to stay alert.

This one has grown to about 16,851 acres and is 41% contained. Crews have been working around the clock, and a local disaster declaration was issued to free up more resources.

Evacuation orders are still active along Highway 141 from mile markers 120 to 124 and 128 to 131.

Sitting at around 466 acres, but now 89% contained, which is a huge step forward.

Evacuation orders are still in place in the same area as Turner Gulch, and crews are holding the line while continuing air drops.

We’ve got more good news here. This fire hasn’t moved much and is now 90% contained.

Firefighters are mostly mopping up and keeping an eye on flare-ups.

Still active at around 4,220 acres with 32% containment.

The park remains closed, and some evacuation orders are still in place around Bostwick Park and nearby roads.

Blue Mesa Reservoir west of Middle Bridge is also closed off while firefighting aircraft continue to make water drops.

We’re definitely moving in the right direction, but with the heat sticking around and the chance of dry lightning storms, it’s a good idea to stay alert.

