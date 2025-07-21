A lot is going on right now with wildfires across western Colorado, and even one that’s crossed over from Utah.

Fire crews are making some solid progress, but there’s still plenty to keep an eye on, especially if you live near any of the active burn areas.

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s happening as of today:

This fire is now about 15,737 acres and 34% contained. Evacuation orders are still in place along Highway 141 (from mile markers 121–124 and 128–131).

If you're in that area, you’re likely under mandatory evacuation.

Firefighters have been using dozers and air support to get a handle on the terrain. Clifton Community Center is set up as an evac center if you need it.

Still active and sitting around 466 acres.

Containment varies depending on the source (some report 0%, others say up to 51%). Highway 141 is again affected. Evacuations are active near mile markers 120–124.

Good news here, crews have this one about 70% contained. It’s holding at around 2,274 acres and not posing a major threat at the moment.

Mostly smoldering, and firefighters are mopping up hotspots.

This one’s now over 4,200 acres and 31% contained. The park is still completely closed.

Evacuations are still active for some nearby areas, including M-Road, N-Road, and Bostwick Park.

There’s also limited access west of Middle Bridge at Blue Mesa Reservoir while helicopters are at work.

This fire started in Utah and is now pushing into western Colorado. It’s burned over 17,000 acres and is about 22–30% contained.

A fire whirl (aka firenado) with 122 mph winds touched down last week — no injuries reported, but it caused some serious damage in Utah.

Some evacuations remain in place on the Colorado side (Montrose and San Juan Counties), but others are starting to be lifted.

Closures & Restrictions

Black Canyon of the Gunnison NP: Fully closed.

Highway 141: Some areas under mandatory evacuation.

Blue Mesa Reservoir (west side): Closed to boating during firefighting.

Manti-La Sal National Forest: Roads and trails closed near Deer Creek.

We’ll keep watching for new updates as conditions change, and they are changing quickly.

Stay safe out there, and if you’re in an affected area, make sure you’re following local emergency alerts and sheriff's office pages for the latest info.

