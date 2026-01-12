After a stretch of cold and cloudy weather, temperatures across western Colorado will begin climbing.

We could expect our highs to be 10 to 15 degrees above normal by mid-week, making for milder afternoons and more comfortable conditions for errands, outdoor work, or recreation.

Colorado Valleys Will Still Feel the Cold

Not everywhere warms up the same.

Favored cold-pool valleys, including the Gunnison and Yampa River Valleys, will see another chilly night, with temperatures lingering below seasonal averages.

Overnight lows will feel frosty, so plan accordingly if you live or travel through these areas.

Most of western Colorado can expect dry, mostly clear conditions this week. Snow is unlikely, though a few flurries may pop up over the northern mountains from time to time.

Otherwise, it’s a very calm stretch that's great for travel, hiking, or outdoor projects.

Weekend Cool-Down Possible

Looking ahead, there’s a chance for a brief cooldown by the coming weekend. It won’t be extreme, but temperatures may dip slightly closer to seasonal norms before the next warming trend.

All in all, we'll see some warm days, cool nights, and dry conditions dominate western Colorado this week.

For most people, that means comfortable afternoons and pleasant travel, but cold nights in the valleys are still a reminder that winter isn’t gone yet.

