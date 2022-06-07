Vail, Colorado is famously known as one of the most popular ski towns in the world, mostly because of the equally famous ski resort of the same name. However, some might argue that Vail is even more beautiful in the summertime.

Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, I spent a lot of time in Vail growing up and have fond memories of spending not only winters there but summers as well. One of the things I would enjoy doing in the summertime in Vail was to take gondola rides and while I haven't done that in several years, riding the Vail gondola in the summertime is a fun activity that you can do right now.

When Can I Ride the Vail Gondolas in the Summer?

According to Discover Vail's website, the Vail gondolas at Vail Village and Lionshead will be open for taking a free ride during the Summer of 2022 seven days a week between June 17th and September 5th, then from September 5th through October 2nd on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

You will also be able to ride Vail's Gondola One during the GoPro Mountain Games on June 11th and 12th, 2022.

What Fun Activities Coincide with Summertime Gondola Rides in Vail?

In addition to the GoPro Mountain Games mentioned above, one of the main attractions on Vail Mountain near where a gondola will drop you off is Vail's Epic Discovery, located at the top of Eagle's Nest.

Vail's Epic Discovery offers fun attractions like the Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster, the Eagle's Nest tubing hill, Marmot Mini Kid's tubing hill, kids' zipline, bungee trampoline, Paramount Peak Climbing Wall, and the Gore Creek Mini Golf course.

In addition, there are also numerous food and drink options at the top of the gondola rides, as well as access to hiking and biking trails.

