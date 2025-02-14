There's still plenty of time to get out and enjoy a trip to one of Colorado's amazing ski resorts. Even if you've never been skiing or snowboarding, there are some great options around the state perfect for you rookies.

I've been snowboarding for nearly 30 years. That doesn't mean I'm any good. I have just enough skills to enjoy my time on the slopes and venture into so more technical terrain.

That said, I prefer to spend my time on the more mellow blue runs. I'm too old to take a nasty spill. It'll take me a few months to recover from a minor injury.

What Makes a Colorado Ski Slope a Beginner Run?

If you are a beginner skier and wondering where some good places are in Colorado to get on the slopes and experience some mellow terrain to help you hone your skills, you've come to the right place.

I guess that all depends, really. In my humble opinion, it would need to be fairly flat and extremely wide. This way, you won't build up too much speed and there's enough room to swoop from side to side.

I have, however, been on a few green circles (read: easy) in Colorado that would be too much for the everyday beginner.

I learned my lesson when I took someone snowboarding who said they could snowboard when, in fact, they couldn't. Now I know that I have to see the person ski or ride on the bunny hill before we even tackle a normal run.

Don't worry, though, there are plenty of runs across the state that even the first-time skier (and maybe snowboarder) can enjoy if they're vacationing in Colorado.

The following runs are definitely not for the faint of heart. Best to stick with the ones mentioned above.

