Former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters is serving a nine-year sentence for orchestrating a major election security breach.

Yes, Trump pardoned her, but that only covers federal issues, not her state conviction. So no, she’s still behind bars.

Here's What Happened to Tina Peters During an Altercation

Over the weekend at La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo, surveillance footage shows Peters involved in an altercation with another inmate.

The Colorado DOC confirmed it happened, no one was hurt, and both inmates were moved while officials review the situation.

Peters’ team claims she was assaulted unprovoked, defending herself while filling a water bucket. DOC’s take? Standard safety procedures were followed, and there’s nothing dramatic here beyond two people needing space.

Watching the video, it’s clear this wasn’t a serene moment. There was a physical engagement, but who started it? That’s up to investigators.

Tina Peters Learned Prison Life Isn't for the Weak

Prison isn’t a spa. People clash. But if you’re trying to portray yourself as a heroic victim or moral crusader, getting into a shoving match doesn’t exactly help your PR.

Peters’ camp is already hinting at harsh punishment or new charges, while DOC treats it as business as usual.

For a woman whose supporters have spent years yelling, “trust elections = bad,” a prison scuffle doesn’t exactly scream “innocent saint.” It screams, well… something else entirely.

