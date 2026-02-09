Win Tickets To See Three Dog Night in Grand Junction
The members of Three Dog Night will bring their legendary rock set to Grand Junction’s Avalon Theatre on April 30, 2026. It’s time to get in line for tickets and to start practicing songs like “Joy to the World” and “Mama Told Me (Not to Come).”
Keep scrolling for show details and a chance to win tickets with Kool 107.9 and the Kool mobile app.
Three Dog Night at the Avalon Theatre
Tickets for Three Dog Night in Grand Junction are on sale now via Ticketmaster. The Avalon Theatre will open its doors on the night of April 30 at 6:30 p.m., and the music will start at 7:30.
Win Tickets To See Three Dog Night
To enter to win a pair of general admission tickets to see Three Dog Night at the Avalon Theatre in Grand Junction, fill out the entry form below before 5 p.m. on Friday, February 13. Winners will be contacted by phone/email, so please enter your information carefully. Winners will be emailed digital tickets from the venue. Good luck!
