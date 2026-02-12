If you’re already counting down to summer in Grand Junction, go ahead and add this to the calendar: Garden Groove is back at the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens.

And honestly, there aren’t many better places to spend a Friday night.

Your Front-Row Seat to Summer: Garden Groove at the Botanical Gardens

The concerts take place right inside the Botanical Gardens. You'll be among the 15 acres of trees, flowers, river views, and those little tucked-away corners that make you forget you’re still in town. It’s laid-back. It’s scenic. It’s about as Colorado as it gets.

Here’s the 2026 lineup:

June 26: The Williams Brothers Band (roots rock, Americana, good-time energy)

July 31: Crystal Vision, bringing the Fleetwood Mac tribute show that’ll have you singing whether you planned to or not

August 28: Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers, closing things out with big piano, big soul, and big sound

This isn’t a massive festival with long lines and overpriced everything. It’s bring-your-own-lawn-chair, spread-out-a-blanket, catch-up-with-friends kind of night. Food trucks will be there. Drinks will be there. The sunsets will absolutely show up.

More Than Music: A Summer Night That Feels Like Home

And the setting matters. The Botanical Gardens aren’t just a backdrop, they’re part of the experience. You’ve got roses, desert plants, river breeze, and that golden hour light that makes everybody look like they’ve had a great week.

Garden Groove has quietly become one of those summer traditions people look forward to every year. It’s easy. It’s fun. It feels like a community.

So grab your crew, circle the dates, and make Friday nights count this summer.

You can get full event details through STRiVE Colorado and the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens.