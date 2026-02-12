Garden Groove Is Back at the Botanical Gardens (And Yes, You’ll Want to Go)
If you’re already counting down to summer in Grand Junction, go ahead and add this to the calendar: Garden Groove is back at the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens.
And honestly, there aren’t many better places to spend a Friday night.
Your Front-Row Seat to Summer: Garden Groove at the Botanical Gardens
The concerts take place right inside the Botanical Gardens. You'll be among the 15 acres of trees, flowers, river views, and those little tucked-away corners that make you forget you’re still in town. It’s laid-back. It’s scenic. It’s about as Colorado as it gets.
Here’s the 2026 lineup:
- June 26: The Williams Brothers Band (roots rock, Americana, good-time energy)
- July 31: Crystal Vision, bringing the Fleetwood Mac tribute show that’ll have you singing whether you planned to or not
- August 28: Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers, closing things out with big piano, big soul, and big sound
This isn’t a massive festival with long lines and overpriced everything. It’s bring-your-own-lawn-chair, spread-out-a-blanket, catch-up-with-friends kind of night. Food trucks will be there. Drinks will be there. The sunsets will absolutely show up.
More Than Music: A Summer Night That Feels Like Home
And the setting matters. The Botanical Gardens aren’t just a backdrop, they’re part of the experience. You’ve got roses, desert plants, river breeze, and that golden hour light that makes everybody look like they’ve had a great week.
Garden Groove has quietly become one of those summer traditions people look forward to every year. It’s easy. It’s fun. It feels like a community.
So grab your crew, circle the dates, and make Friday nights count this summer.
You can get full event details through STRiVE Colorado and the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens.
