Former Colorado County Clerk Tina Peters Sentence to Prison

The former county clerk for Colorado's Mesa County was sentenced to nine years in prison today (Thurs., Oct., 3) after being found guilty of her part in an election security breach.

In August, Peters was found guilty of the following charges:

Three counts of attempting to influence a public servant

One count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation

First-degree official misconduct

Violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state

Tina Peters Gives Her Statements During Sentencing

During the sentencing, Peters stood to explain why she shouldn't be sentenced for her crimes. She also stated that she wouldn't be able to have her medical needs fulfilled due to her ongoing medical conditions.

During her testimony, she double-downed on her reasoning for doing what she did. Judge Matthew Barrett had to ask multiple times for her to stop going back to the irrelevant ideology of the sentencing.

Judge Barrett Didn't Hold Back During Sentencing

During his sentencing, Judge Barrett called Peters a charlatan multiple times and stated that she was a privileged person who took her public role for granted.

In the end, Judge Barrett sentenced Peters to nine years in a Colorado correctional facility.

This is a developing story and we'll update as information comes in.

