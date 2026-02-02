If you’ve been putting off renewing your registration, updating your driver’s license, or doing any other DMV-related business, now’s the time to act because the way the Colorado DMV does business is about to change for a few days.

The state is rolling out a major digital system upgrade in mid-February that’ll touch everything from online renewals to services at county motor vehicle offices, including here in Mesa County.

What We Know About Colorado's DMV Update

This isn’t just a routine patch. The Division of Motor Vehicles is replacing its aging technology with a modern, more secure platform for driver and vehicle services.

Once it’s in place, things should be easier, faster, and safer with a more intuitive user experience and stronger safeguards.

How This Will Affect You

For the next couple of weeks, DMV services are going to be temporarily disrupted.

Online renewal and similar e-services will go dark starting the evening of Friday, February 13, and stay down through Monday, February 16, while the system upgrades.

During that time, you won’t be able to renew licenses or registrations online, use MV Express kiosks, or access other digital tools.

In-person stuff at county motor vehicle offices will also be affected.

Offices will adjust hours and appointment availability around the upgrade, and even when they reopen, services may be slower as staff learn the new system.

So, don’t wait until deadlines are looming. If you’ve got registrations, renewals, or other DMV business on the calendar, knock it out now while the current system still works.

