UPDATED February 12 @ 12:25 p.m.: The fire at Golden Gate, 1629 21 Road, has been fully extinguished, thanks in part to Xcel Energy shutting off the gas feeding the blaze. Fire crews remain on site monitoring the area, and no injuries have been reported.

ORIGINAL STORY February, 12 @ 11:55 a.m. Emergency crews are actively responding to a commercial structure fire at WESFRAC, located at 1629 21 Road in Grand Junction.

The Lower Valley Fire Department, Grand Junction Fire Department, and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office are all on scene, working to contain the blaze and protect surrounding properties.

Get our free mobile app

Officials Work to Cool Structure as Firefighters Fight Active Fire

According to officials, twelve fire apparatus are currently deployed at the site. Crews are focusing on applying water to cool the structure and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

At this time, there are no reported injuries, and all personnel are working diligently to ensure the safety of both responders and the public. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and investigators are expected to begin their assessment once the situation is under control.

Officials Urge Avoiding Area as Firefighters Work to Contain Commercial Blaze

Authorities are advising residents and motorists to avoid the area if possible, as emergency crews continue to manage the incident. The Lower Valley and Grand Junction fire departments are experienced in handling commercial fires, and their coordinated efforts aim to limit damage and restore safety as quickly as possible.

Local residents can expect updates from official channels as more information becomes available. For now, crews remain focused on extinguishing the fire and preventing any further threats to the surrounding community.