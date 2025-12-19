Winter Weather Advisories are back for some Colorado mountains, where six to 12 inches of snow are expected through Saturday.

The Flat Tops and central mountains above 10,000 feet are also in on the action, with four to six inches possible.

Meanwhile, lower elevations continue living in a December reality that feels… incorrect.

Snow Picks Up Overnight

The National Weather Service reports that snow is expected to develop later this evening as a frontal boundary drops south, with the heaviest snowfall arriving around midnight and lasting through midday Saturday.

Gusty winds will accompany the system, leading to blowing snow and slick conditions, especially over Rabbit Ears Pass and Vail Pass. This isn’t a blockbuster storm, but it’s more than enough to make travel frustrating if you’re caught at the wrong time.

Snow tapers off Saturday evening, with a few lingering showers overnight, but little additional accumulation. Clouds increase near the mountains, while southern areas largely stay dry, dodging the wintry fun.

Still Warm. Still December. Somehow.

Behind the front, northern valleys cool down slightly, but don’t expect a big temperature drop across the region.

Well above normal temperatures stick around, running 15 to 20 degrees warmer than average into next week. Yes, even with snow falling in the mountains. Some locations could even flirt with record highs because December has apparently chosen chaos.

Sunday brings another weak system that may produce light rain or snow in the northern valleys and mountains, but impacts look minimal.

Looking Toward Christmas

Looking ahead, the weather quiets down early next week before another plume of moisture potentially arrives around Christmas Eve.

Forecasts agree that something is coming, but they just can’t agree on how wet, how snowy, or how messy it’ll be. With temperatures staying warm, snow levels remain a big question mark.

