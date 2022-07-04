Glass-Domed Train That Travels from Colorado to Utah

I have a soft spot in my heart for trains. There's a new one that features a glass-domed roof that gives you breathtaking views as it transports you all the way through the Rocky Mountains.

This trip is called "Rockies to Red Rocks" and it's a luxury train experience unlike any you've probably ever seen. The Rocky Mountaineer website provides details of how the trip begins in Denver and continues all the way through mountain passes until it arrives in the red rocks of Utah.

One of the more popular travel YouTubers, Jeb Brooks, shared his experience on this train this week. It's an interesting journey.

As I've shared before, I consider the Durango-Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad one of the best experiences of my life. Now that I've seen what the Rockies to Red Rocks train offers, it's now on my list of things I'd love to experience someday.

It's not inexpensive. According to the official website, trips start at around $1,375 per person for a 2-day trip. Is it worth it if you have the money? I have no doubt. Now, to check those couch cushions for (a lot) of spare change.

