When you think of Colorado, skiing, snowboarding, mountain climbing, and touristy things come to mind.

Regardless of what most people think, Coloradans aren't born with skis on their feet, or the desire to climb a 14,000-foot mountain or ride horseback.

What are Coloradans' Favorite Activities?

That really depends on who you ask.

One thing they'll all agree on is the beauty that surrounds them in the state.

Some Coloradans spend their time hiking through the mountains, making the trek up a giant mountain, or sweating under the concentrated sun in the desert.

Others enjoy a nice (demanding) ride on a mountain bike on any of the states miles of mountain biking trails.

In the winter, you'll find them on the ski slopes, or cross-country skiing in the high mountains.

Fall brings out the hunters.

There are many, many activities to do in Colorado, but that doesn't mean everyone has done every activity.

Coloradans love Colorado because ... well because it's Colorado.

Take a look at a few things life-long Coloradans have never done.

