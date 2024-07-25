Living on the Western Slope of Colorado, we're no stranger to small towns. In fact, some of the best places are the small towns.

Delta, Colo. is one of those small towns full of big history.

How Did Delta, Colorado Get Its Start?

Delta started as a trading post with the Ute Tribespeople in 1828 after the construction of Fort Uncompahgre. The fort was established as a fur trading post.

It is believed that the Ute tribe of Colorado used a giant cottonwood tree outside of town as a tribal meeting place. Some say that the great Chief Ouray and his wife, Chipeta, negotiated peace treaties with white settlers at the tree.

Like Grand Junction, Colo., Delta's name comes from the rivers that flow through the town. The Gunnison and Uncompahgre Rivers intersect just north of the town's center.

Delta, Colorado is a Must-Visit Small Town

While Delta may not seem like much as you're driving down US 50, it's definitely a place you should stop and appreciate the small town.

Downtown Delta's streets are lined with quaint little shops and delicious restaurants you can use to fuel your trip while visiting southwest Colorado.

Learn a bit more about Delta:

15 Interesting Facts About Delta, Colorado There is some great history behind the town of Delta, Colorado, which has been around for some 140 years. Several notable individuals were either born here or lived in Delta at one time or another. Here are 15 interesting facts you may or may not have down about the western Colorado town of Delta.

