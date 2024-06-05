Like it or not, tourism is big business in Colorado. Sure, most people don't understand the nuances of the state, but that's OK, they're spending their hard-earned cash and we like that.

I remember the first time I visited Colorado. It was back in 2000 when a few buddies moved out here. I immediately fell in love with the state. The scenery was top-notch, and everyone I met was friendly as could be.

I visited again in 2002 when one of my buddies was getting married. My love for the state was still there, and I vowed to move here after that stay.

In 2011, I made another trip for a summer vacation. This time I explored more of the state. The more I ventured out, the more I fell in love with the state.

Who knew, almost a year to the day of my last vacation that I would move to my favorite state for work? And, well, here I stay. Loving it more and more every day.

So, How Much Money Does Colorado Make from Tourism?

There was a time in the early 90s when Colorado stopped tourism advertising. This cost the state billions. As a result, in the first year, they lost 30% --$1.4 billion.

In 2022, tourists spent more than 27 billion dollars, with over 90 million visiting annually. Tourism creates over 175,000 jobs and saves Coloradans roughly $763 a year in taxes.

See, tourism is great for the state and your pockets too.

What are the Biggest Tourism Drivers in Colorado?

We'll give you one guess ... skiing and snowboarding, duh. It's what Colorado is best known for. We know that the permanent residents don't care for the ritzy folk who show up during winter, but they spend a ton of money.

Others venture to the state for the myriad of hiking trails, treacherous journeys on the river's whitewater, and all the other tourist traps you can find peppered throughout the state.

Visiting Colorado is a must for anyone who enjoys the outdoors and amazing scenery.

