Grand Junction, Colo. is a wonderful place to visit. Maybe you're visiting family or you're planning to make the move to the Grand Valley. Before you make your way to this paradise on Colorado's western slope, we have a few things to get you started in town.

The small idiosyncrasies of Grand Junction may throw some people for a loop. Maybe it's the odd way the town named its roads. Or the different landmarks you see in the distance. We'll help you navigate all of this like a pro.

First, a Few Facts About Grand Junction, Colorado

Grand Junction is the biggest "city" on the western side of Colorado. Actually, we're the biggest town between Denver and Salt Lake City, Utah. Roughly 63,000 people call Grand Junction home.

Grand Junction has an elevation of 4,583 feet above sea level. You can reach higher elevations around town by visiting the Colorado National Monument, the Grand Mesa, or Mount Garfield.

