If you drive around Grand Junction, Colo. enough (even the surrounding towns) you've definitely cussed someone out for improper intersection usage.

What is improper intersection usage, you ask? Well, that's when someone doesn't know how to use a blinker properly. Or, they don't know the rules of a four-way stop. One of my favorites that's unique to the Grand Junction area ... waiting a few seconds to go after the light turns green. Treat that light like a drag race light, when it's green, GO!

The Truth About Colorado Drivers and Simple Road Laws

Seriously, There are Too Many Accidents at Grand Junction Intersections

One of the main reasons --in my humble opinion-- is the stupid "rule" I stated above. Too many people think it's OK, or the person at the green light is going to wait, that they can run the red light. Way. Too. Many. People.

Don't come at me with, well you should have waited the x-amount of seconds. NOPE. It's green I go. Sorry, not sorry.

One of my least favorite intersections is 7th and Patterson, especially in the east/westbound left turn lanes. The left turn light only stays open for about 3 cars. Less if the lead person is waiting for Christmas to come.

While we're in that area, let's talk about Wellington and 7th. While turning right on red is one of the greatest gifts America gave the world, you still must stop before turning. I can't count the number of times I've almost blasted into someone who disregards the red light and pulls out in front of me. Those same people aren't just pulling out in front of the right-lane traffic, they also blast all the way across the whole road.

Needless to say, Grand Junction and the surrounding areas is full of bad intersections, so here's a few of our favorites.

