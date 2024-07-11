Picture yourself behind the wheel of a race car speeding through corners and down the straightway. Who are we kidding, that's how you normally drive, right?!

In Colorado, speed limits are just suggestions. Blinkers are broken. Passing someone can be done in any lane. These daily driving habits should convert directly to go-kart racing.

Living every day as if you were participating in a real-life Mario Kart race shouldn't be done on the open road. That's why we will steer you to some of Colorado's best go-kart tracks.

Go-Karting in Colorado is Fun No Matter What Your Age

I don't care how old I get, I'll always enjoy driving a go-kart.

I'm a fairly sensible driver most days (if you ask my wife, she'll say I drive like an old man.) When I get to the go-kart track, something switches in me. I'm out for blood. Rubbing is racing, right?!

I won't run you off the track, but I'll put a bit of pressure on you so you make a mistake I'm in it to win it. Even if there isn't a prize, I'll enjoy the bragging rights.

Let's meet at the nearest track if you're ready to race, drive hard, and cut the inside line.

Feel the Need for Speed at These Colorado Go-Kart Tracks Whether you are looking for some fun golf-karting for the kids or you want to do some serious racing yourself, there are plenty of places you can do that in Colorado. Scroll down for a look at 17 places in Colorado where you can enjoy some incredible go-karting fun.

