Celebrate Snow With Classic Photos of Grand Junction Winters

It looks as though we just turned the corner here in Grand Junction and Western Colorado. Fire up the snow shovels, winter weather is here.

It's not officially winter yet, not even close. Winter is still 47 days away. But, why not make the most of this morning's snow with a stroll down Memory Lane? Take a look back at Western Colorado winters of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s with these Robert Grant photos.

Getting Inspiration From Today's Snowfall In Grand Junction

At 7 o'clock this morning I had the pleasure of joining a few hundred Grand Junction residents as we stood at a standstill on Orchard Mesa. A couple of accidents closed down lanes on each side of the 5th Street Bridge, bringing traffic to a stop. With the extra time on my hands, it seemed like a good time to circulate a few Robert Grant photos of past winters in Western Colorado.

Ready or Not, Winter is Coming to Western Colorado

At this moment, 8:59 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, it's a toasty 29 degrees in Grand Junction, Colorado. Many in town went on a search for their snow shovels for the first time this season.

Given the fact this is Grand Junction, you can count on the weather changing at the drop of a hat. According to the National Weather Service, the rest of the week brings sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.

Bob Grant Photos Chosen at Random

This is something of an experiment I've been conducting these last few years. My office at home has file cabinets full of Bob Grant prints and negatives. It's going to take the rest of my life to sort them and get them digitized. In the meantime, it's proving to be a ton of fun to present these images at random. Simply by narrowing down a theme, in this case, "Winter in Grand Junction," it's possible to circulate the images and get info regarding the subjects in return.

Please check out this short gallery. Several of the photos have been circulated before, but others are now being shared for the first time. It's entirely possible you might recognize someone you know. You may see an image of yourself. It's happened before. While you're at it, please give a listen to a segment from my On Demand Content podcast. I had a chance to sit down with local entrepreneur and artist Pat Olson and discuss this project.

