This is a commentary, and it starts with an email. On Tuesday, Xcel Energy invited Grand Junction customers to a town hall on bill assistance, and the timing is rough.

The event is Wednesday, October 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Junction Recreation Center, 2836 Recreation Way.

Xcel wants to help you "manage your utility bill." Fair enough. But it just made that bill bigger.

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Your Bills Just Went Up

Colorado regulators approved an Xcel electric increase of about $5 a month for the average home, effective August 29.

A gas increase followed on October 6, just in time for heating season. To be fair, the PUC cut both well below what Xcel asked for.

Xcel brought in about $14.7 billion in revenue in 2025 and more than $2 billion in net income.

Its CEO noted the company hit its earnings targets for the 21st straight year. And Xcel reports third-quarter earnings Thursday morning, the day after the town hall.

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The Western Slope Isn't Denver

Mesa County's median household income is around $71,500, roughly 23 percent below the state median.

We pay the same rate hikes as the Front Range without Front Range paychecks.

Xcel points out that Colorado bills run below the national average, but that doesn't help much when you're choosing between heat and groceries.

Go Anyway

If you're behind, go. The help is real.

Can't make it? Call 800-331-5262 or visit Xcel's website for assistance. LEAP, Colorado's energy assistance program, opens November 1.

And with local elected officials in the room, ask the bigger question: why do bills keep climbing while profits do too?