Sometimes scrolling Facebook Marketplace pays off.

Other times, you find something so weird and cool that you stop mid-scroll and just stare for a minute.

That’s exactly the case with a listing out of Alamosa, Colorado that might feature the most expensive mailbox in the state

A Transformer… With a Mailbox

Someone is currently selling a 12 to 13-foot-tall Transformer-style robot sculpture for $4,000. And yes, it appears to be built from tractor parts, scrap metal, and a whole lot of creativity.

The towering green-and-yellow robot stands out in the middle of a snowy field, looking like it just stepped out of a sci-fi movie or maybe a John Deere commercial.

But here’s where it gets even better.

Mounted on the front of the robot is what the seller calls a “mailbox gun.”

Yes. A mailbox.

Technically, the listing says the mailbox can be removed if you want. But honestly, that feels like missing the whole point.

The Most Intimidating Mailbox in Colorado?

Imagine pulling up to a house and seeing this thing guarding the driveway.

Your Amazon packages would never go missing again.

Mail carriers would simply be told, “Yeah, just deliver it to the giant Transformer.”

For $4,000, it’s definitely not your typical mailbox upgrade. But it’s also the kind of yard decoration that guarantees every person driving by slows down for a second look.

And if nothing else, it’s proof that Facebook Marketplace never runs out of surprises.

So the real question is simple: would you put this in your yard or is this a little too much mailbox for your taste?

