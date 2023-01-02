Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?

Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?

How Long Have Nukes Been in Colorado?

Colorado was introduced to two types of nuclear missiles at the end of the 1950s when the Atlas and Titan missile sites were introduced. Almost simultaneously, sites for both types of missiles were being prepared by the end of the 50s.

The introduction of Titan I missile sites began in 1959 at Lowry Airforce Base. Titan I Missile Complexes were designed to support 150 people for 30 days and cost about $170 Million to build in 1960. Lowry was home to as many as nine silos. All were decommissioned and removed by 1965.

Google says the Atlas ICBM E and F Class silos were constructed at a cost of $15 million each in 1960. The 5 atlas sites were decommissioned just 5 years after they were introduced at such ridiculous costs.

How Many Missiles Are In Colorado Today?

The Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missile field in Colorado is centered in eastern Weld County near Raymer, Colorado. The underground silos are part of a larger Minuteman missile site that extends from Wyoming, and Nebraska into Colorado.

Colorado's ICBMs are part of the larger F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Other ICBM fields can be found at Malmstrom AFB in Montana, and Minot AFB in North Dakota.

What Other Military Targets Are In Colorado?

Colorado is a target not only for nuclear missiles but also for the number of military installations in the state. The Army, Air Force, and Space Force all have operations in Colorado. We'll take a look at these high-value targets below.

