Looking for the Most Amazing Italian Food? Try This Place in Denver

Sometimes things aren't always what they appear to be and that happens to be the case at this fantastic Italian restaurant in Denver, Colorado.

Everyone loves authenticity, and there's no better authentic Italian restaurant in Denver, Colorado than the Odyssey Italian restaurant at 603 E 6th Avenue.

Mindblowing First Visit

The very first time I went to visit Odyssey Italian Restaurant was honestly remarkable. My cousin and I were visiting Denver for the first time and were looking to find some good Italian food. We quickly did a search for the closest Italian restaurant and found Odyssey.

The restaurant looked like a small house and we were honestly pretty confused, but super hungry so we decided, "what the heck, let's try it."

We were taken upstairs through the kitchen to a room that must've been a small bedroom previously. Inside were a few gorgeously set up tables with flowers sitting in small vases. Each table was lit by candlelight and it was incredibly elegant.

I'm pretty basic and ordered chicken fettuccine alfredo, but let me tell you it was the best I've ever had.

Chef Ignacio Delights Again and Again

Both my cousin and I were thoroughly impressed and decided that we had to visit again soon. For our next visit, we took our friends along and could not stop gushing about how amazing everything was.

Our friends thought we were over-hyping the place, but they quickly discovered we were speaking nothing but the truth.

Since we had a larger party this time, we were seated downstairs in a large circular booth. We ate, drank, and had an amazing dinner. We were the last patrons at the restaurant and were surprised when a man who wasn't our waiter came over to chat with us.

The man turned out to be the owner, Chef Ignazio Mulei. Let me tell you, this guy is hilarious! Chef Ignazio asked how everything was and then asked us about where we were from. He was delighted to hear about how much we enjoyed everything and took us on a tour of the restaurant and told us about his life story and how Odyssey came to be. Afterward, Chef Ignazio brought us a bottle of wine to take home and told us to visit again soon.

Visit Odyssey Italian Restaurant, You Won't Regret It

Now anytime I'm in the area, I have to visit Chef Ignazio at Odyssey Italian restaurant. I've even introduced the place to Denver natives who've said they've always passed by the restaurant but never stopped in.

The Odyssey Italian restaurant is a hidden gem nestled in Denver that provides a cozy atmosphere, spectacular hospitality, and the absolute best Italian food around.

