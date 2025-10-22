Western Colorado is lining up for two rounds of weather this week.

Starting with valley rain, mountain snow, and even a few strong thunderstorms before the weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Rain and Snow Arrive Tonight

We're going to see some of this weather tonight and going through early Friday. This will include widespread showers and high-elevation snow across the Colorado mountains.

Most mountain areas above 9,000 feet can expect one to four inches, with a few higher peaks possibly seeing up to six inches.

If you're going to be traveling, you should plan for slick mountain passes and low visibility overnight.

Storms Possible South of I-70

Thursday afternoon could bring a few strong thunderstorms, especially along and south of I-70.

These storms have the potential to include small hail and gusty winds, so keep an eye on the radar if you’re in the San Juans or Four Corners region.

Stronger System Late Sunday

After a short break on Friday and Saturday, we'll see more of the winter weather on late Sunday.

This one will be colder, with snow levels likely dropping to mountain bases and possibly valley floors by Monday morning.

The potential for significant mountain snowfall is growing as this weather gets closer.

Read More: Is Western Colorado in for a Snowy, Cold Winter?

Winter’s First Real Taste

Expect temperatures to run five to ten degrees below normal early next week, with valley rain and mountain snow continuing into Tuesday.

Fall isn’t done yet, but this is definitely the first real taste of winter across western Colorado.

The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in Colorado: Is Yours on the List? Have you ever wondered which Colorado towns get the most snowfall each winter? We did too. We're taking a look at the top ten snowiest towns in Colorado as we head into the winter of 2023-20204. Is your town one of the snowiest places in Colorado? Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams

See 25 of Colorado's Coldest Record Lows Recorded in November Winter is coming, and November is here to remind us all of how cold it actually gets in Colorado during the late fall months. We're checking out the record-low temps recorded in cities throughout Western Colorado during the month of November. Some of these records were set recently, and some have stood for nearly 100 years. Gallery Credit: Wes Adams