If you’re waking up early in western Colorado, the first weather issue you’ll notice isn’t snow ... it’s fog.

Patchy dense fog, including areas of freezing fog, is expected overnight and into Thursday morning across parts of Colorado, especially in the valleys.

That means reduced visibility, slick bridges, and icy patches on untreated roads during the morning commute. If you’re driving before sunrise, slow down and give yourself extra time.

What Will the Temperatures Be Across Colorado?

Despite the fog, temperatures across western Colorado stay above normal on Wednesday, which may give the impression that winter is taking a break. Don’t buy into that. This stretch of mild weather is short-lived.

By late Wednesday night into Thursday, active winter weather returns to the Colorado high country. A weather system moving through the region will bring measurable snow to the mountains, including the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre Plateau, and other higher elevations across western Colorado.

Snow becomes more widespread after midnight and continues through Thursday afternoon, creating hazardous travel conditions on mountain roads and passes. If you have plans that involve mountain travel, expect winter driving conditions and potential delays.

What Will Western Colorado Valleys See?

Lower elevations across western Colorado will likely see a rain-snow mix during the coldest hours, but the bigger story for most people will be the temperature change.

A cold front moves through Colorado on Thursday, knocking daytime highs back to near or slightly below seasonal averages. Gusty winds behind the front will make it feel colder than the numbers suggest.

Looking ahead, once this system exits, Colorado trends drier into the weekend. Temperatures remain seasonable Friday and Saturday, then gradually warm again heading into next week.

