We're sure you've heard about the trolley that used to run through downtown Grand Junction, but did you know there used to be a railway that ran to the Book Cliffs?

There once was a small mining town near the Book Cliffs known as Carpenter. You can still drive back to what would remain of the town at the end of 27 1/4 Road. This is where the defunct Book Cliff Railway led.

The map below shows where the railway ran through Grand Junction to the small mining town in the desert. What's more fascinating is the fact that this map shows all the stops for the trolley system that ran through the county, too.

Where Did the Little Book Cliff Railway Run?

The Little Book Cliff Railway once traversed from 1st Street to the long-abandoned town of Carpenter.

Although remnants of Carpenter have faded into obscurity, a persistent coal seam fire, ignited in 1923, continues to smolder beneath the earth, releasing smoke that echoes the town's forgotten history.

A piece of a boxcar is prominently displayed at the Museum of Western Colorado. Furthermore, a luge-like piece of equipment, originally used for excursions, is available for viewing at The Historic Cross Orchards.

The sole remaining evidence of the train's passage through this area is Little Bookcliff Drive. This road, named in honor of the historic railroad, serves as a reminder of the train that once crossed town. It marks the former right-of-way of powerful locomotives that once traversed this now-quiet route.

You can check out the remaining trails in the OHV area off 27 1/4 Road near the airport, including the impressive double horseshoe curves seen here.

