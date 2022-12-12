We choose to use the drive-thru because we want our food fast, but it oftentimes doesn't happen the way we planned it.

I Want My Food Now!

Remember the J.G. Wentworth that featured people saying "It's my money, and I want it NOW?" That's kind of how it is with fast food. I'm hungry, I'm in a hurry, and I want my food right now.

The painful reality is, drive-thrus in Grand Junction are oftentimes not fast. In my opinion, banks are the worst. I'm not saying it's their fault. I tend to blame it on people who conduct bank business in the drive-thru that would probably best be done in person. Pharmacies are also most notably slow.

Fast- Food Drive-Thru Doesn't Mean Fast Food

Of course, the most widely used drive-thrus in Grand Junction are fast-food restaurants -and there is nothing like a slow drive-thru to take the "fast" out of fast food. I'd like to think most of us are reasonable enough to know that food preparation takes a certain amount of time, but there is a point in that waiting period where our patience might be sorely tested.

There are many reasons for slow drive-thru times. It could be problems with understaffing. It could be that people are putting in extra-large orders - with special requests. Maybe it's an unusually high volume of customers. Or, maybe they are just slow. It's possible the service only feels slow because the line is so long - like at Chick-fil-A.

McDonald's Is King of the Drive-Thru

McDonald's is the king of fast food for many reasons, but, one of the main reasons for that is because they have mastered the art of the fast-food drive-thru. Back in my college days, I worked the McDonald's drive-thru and their philosophy has not changed. Speed. Speed. Speed. They believe in keeping the line moving, and if your order isn't ready in a timely fashion, they'll ask you to pull forward and they move on to the next customer. A lot of fast-food restaurants in Grand Junction could learn a thing or two from the golden arches.

Slowest Drive-Thrus In Grand unction Recently, we asked you to tell us what the slowest-drive thru is in Grand Junction. Here's what you've told us so far. If you haven't answered the yet, you can do that here and we'll add it to the list.