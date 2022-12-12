These Are the Slowest Drive-Thrus In Grand Junction Colorado According To You
We choose to use the drive-thru because we want our food fast, but it oftentimes doesn't happen the way we planned it.
I Want My Food Now!
Remember the J.G. Wentworth that featured people saying "It's my money, and I want it NOW?" That's kind of how it is with fast food. I'm hungry, I'm in a hurry, and I want my food right now.
The painful reality is, drive-thrus in Grand Junction are oftentimes not fast. In my opinion, banks are the worst. I'm not saying it's their fault. I tend to blame it on people who conduct bank business in the drive-thru that would probably best be done in person. Pharmacies are also most notably slow.
Fast- Food Drive-Thru Doesn't Mean Fast Food
Of course, the most widely used drive-thrus in Grand Junction are fast-food restaurants -and there is nothing like a slow drive-thru to take the "fast" out of fast food. I'd like to think most of us are reasonable enough to know that food preparation takes a certain amount of time, but there is a point in that waiting period where our patience might be sorely tested.
There are many reasons for slow drive-thru times. It could be problems with understaffing. It could be that people are putting in extra-large orders - with special requests. Maybe it's an unusually high volume of customers. Or, maybe they are just slow. It's possible the service only feels slow because the line is so long - like at Chick-fil-A.
McDonald's Is King of the Drive-Thru
McDonald's is the king of fast food for many reasons, but, one of the main reasons for that is because they have mastered the art of the fast-food drive-thru. Back in my college days, I worked the McDonald's drive-thru and their philosophy has not changed. Speed. Speed. Speed. They believe in keeping the line moving, and if your order isn't ready in a timely fashion, they'll ask you to pull forward and they move on to the next customer. A lot of fast-food restaurants in Grand Junction could learn a thing or two from the golden arches.
Slowest Drive-Thrus In Grand unction
