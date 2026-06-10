Smoke near Glenwood Springs is slowing traffic on one of Colorado's busiest highways.

Fire activity along Interstate 70 has forced lane closures west of Glenwood Springs, creating delays for travelers moving through the area on Tuesday.

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Fire Activity Along I-70

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the right westbound lane of Interstate 70 is closed between West Glenwood (Exit 114) and South Canyon (Exit 111).

The closure is tied to an active wildfire burning near the highway. Traffic is currently being allowed through the area in the left lane, but drivers are being urged to use caution as firefighting operations continue nearby.

Anyone who has driven this stretch of I-70 knows there isn't much room for error. Between the cliffs, the river, and the highway itself, even a relatively small incident can quickly affect traffic.

Commercial Vehicles Being Rerouted

Westbound commercial motor vehicle traffic is being diverted at Dotsero near mile marker 133.

That means truck drivers heading toward Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Grand Junction, and points farther west should expect changes to their normal route while fire crews work in the area.

Summer Fire Season Meets Summer Travel Season

The timing is difficult but familiar for Colorado drivers. Interstate 70 carries thousands of travelers through Glenwood Canyon every day during the summer months, and any disruption tends to ripple across the Western Slope.

At this time, traffic is still moving through the area, but conditions can change quickly when wildfire activity is involved.

Read More: I-70 Closed: Paradise Creek Fire Ignites Near Glenwood Springs

Drivers planning to travel between Glenwood Springs and Rifle should check road conditions before leaving and prepare for possible delays. For now, the interstate remains open, just a little narrower than usual.

Colorado Wildfire Damage by Year, Number of Fires + Acres Burned Colorado has seen its fair share of wildfires over the years, but the numbers really start to tell the story when you look at them year by year.

From just a few thousand acres burned in the '90s to massive jumps in the 2000s, it’s clear something has changed.

We dug into the data to see which years were the worst and how things have shifted across the state. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

Mesa County Stage 1 Fire Restrictions: What You Can + Cannot Do Personal use of fireworks

Campfires outside of designated fire pits or fire rings

Agricultural open burning without a Sheriff’s issued burn permit

Use of explosive targets

Smoking outside near combustible materials What exactly constitutes Stage 1 Fire Restrictions? According to the press release from the Mesa County Fire Chief's Association , Stage 1 Fire Restrictions prohibit: Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan