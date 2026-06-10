I-70 Update: Right Westbound Lane Closed Near South Canyon
Smoke near Glenwood Springs is slowing traffic on one of Colorado's busiest highways.
Fire activity along Interstate 70 has forced lane closures west of Glenwood Springs, creating delays for travelers moving through the area on Tuesday.
Fire Activity Along I-70
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the right westbound lane of Interstate 70 is closed between West Glenwood (Exit 114) and South Canyon (Exit 111).
The closure is tied to an active wildfire burning near the highway. Traffic is currently being allowed through the area in the left lane, but drivers are being urged to use caution as firefighting operations continue nearby.
Anyone who has driven this stretch of I-70 knows there isn't much room for error. Between the cliffs, the river, and the highway itself, even a relatively small incident can quickly affect traffic.
Commercial Vehicles Being Rerouted
Westbound commercial motor vehicle traffic is being diverted at Dotsero near mile marker 133.
That means truck drivers heading toward Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Grand Junction, and points farther west should expect changes to their normal route while fire crews work in the area.
Summer Fire Season Meets Summer Travel Season
The timing is difficult but familiar for Colorado drivers. Interstate 70 carries thousands of travelers through Glenwood Canyon every day during the summer months, and any disruption tends to ripple across the Western Slope.
At this time, traffic is still moving through the area, but conditions can change quickly when wildfire activity is involved.
Read More: I-70 Closed: Paradise Creek Fire Ignites Near Glenwood Springs
Drivers planning to travel between Glenwood Springs and Rifle should check road conditions before leaving and prepare for possible delays. For now, the interstate remains open, just a little narrower than usual.
Colorado Wildfire Damage by Year, Number of Fires + Acres Burned
Gallery Credit: Tim Gray
Mesa County Stage 1 Fire Restrictions: What You Can + Cannot Do
- Personal use of fireworks
- Campfires outside of designated fire pits or fire rings
- Agricultural open burning without a Sheriff’s issued burn permit
- Use of explosive targets
- Smoking outside near combustible materials
Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan