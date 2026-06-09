A wildfire near Glenwood Springs forced the closure of Interstate 70 Tuesday afternoon, creating the kind of traffic headache that immediately gets the attention of anyone who travels between Western Colorado and the Front Range.

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The Wrong Place for a Fire

According to reports, the fire started near I-70 between New Castle and West Glenwood, west of Glenwood Springs. Emergency crews responded as flames and smoke moved close enough to the interstate that officials shut down traffic in both directions.

For drivers, few words cause more anxiety than "I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon." The canyon isn't just another stretch of highway.

It's the main artery connecting Western Colorado to Denver, and when something shuts it down, thousands of travel plans suddenly become suggestions instead of plans.

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A Familiar Concern

The sight of smoke in Glenwood Canyon carries extra weight these days.

Anyone who remembers the Grizzly Creek Fire and the years of closures, debris flows, and repairs that followed knows how vulnerable the canyon can be. A relatively small fire can create major transportation problems when it starts in terrain this steep and confined.

Tuesday's closure appears to be precautionary while firefighters work to contain the blaze and keep travelers safe. Fire crews remain on scene, and conditions could change as the response continues.

Read More: Colorado Red Flag Warnings: What They Really Mean

Check Before You Go

If you're planning a trip through Glenwood Canyon, now is a good time to check road conditions before heading out. Interstate closures in the canyon can turn a routine drive into a lengthy detour with very little warning.

For now, drivers are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays while crews battle the fire.

Because in Colorado, summer doesn't officially arrive when the calendar says it does. It arrives the first time smoke appears over a ridge and somebody checks COtrip before checking the weather.

Colorado Wildfire Damage by Year, Number of Fires + Acres Burned Colorado has seen its fair share of wildfires over the years, but the numbers really start to tell the story when you look at them year by year.

From just a few thousand acres burned in the '90s to massive jumps in the 2000s, it’s clear something has changed.

We dug into the data to see which years were the worst and how things have shifted across the state. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

Mesa County Stage 1 Fire Restrictions: What You Can + Cannot Do Personal use of fireworks

Campfires outside of designated fire pits or fire rings

Agricultural open burning without a Sheriff’s issued burn permit

Use of explosive targets

Smoking outside near combustible materials What exactly constitutes Stage 1 Fire Restrictions? According to the press release from the Mesa County Fire Chief's Association , Stage 1 Fire Restrictions prohibit: Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan