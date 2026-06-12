Fire season didn't waste any time this year. Less than two weeks into June, crews are working at least six wildfires around Colorado, and four of them are right here on the Western Slope.

None of the active fires are currently threatening homes, but that can change quickly. Here's where things stand.

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Beehive Fire: Montrose County

The biggest fire on the list right now is the Beehive Fire, burning north of Paradox in Montrose County. It started on June 8 after a lightning storm moved through the area the night before.

As of the latest update, the fire has burned 320 acres and is 20% percent contained. No structures are threatened, but the terrain out there is rugged, and crews are relying heavily on aircraft to slow it down.

Paradox Trail Fire: West of Montrose

The same lightning storm sparked a second fire nearby. The Paradox Trail Fire is burning west of Montrose, near the western edge of the Uncompahgre National Forest. It has burned 52 acres and is 20 percent contained.

The fire has stayed active over the past day or so, but it hasn't shown any significant growth recently.

Spring Creek Fire: Eagle County

In southern Eagle County, the Spring Creek Fire is burning near Thomasville and Ruedi Reservoir. It's small at about 20 acres, but an evacuation order is in place for the area, and officials expected fire activity to pick up Thursday afternoon.

If you live or recreate near Ruedi, check the Eagle County emergency page for the latest evacuation map and updates.

Read More: Colorado Red Flag Warnings: What They Really Mean

Paradise Creek Fire: Glenwood Springs

You probably heard about this one if you tried to drive I-70 on Tuesday. The Paradise Creek Fire sparked west of Glenwood Springs on June 9 and shut down a 28-mile stretch of the interstate in both directions for much of the afternoon and evening.

The good news: it only burned about five acres and is now 100 percent contained. No further impacts are expected. CBS Colorado has more on the closure.

Rifle Fire: Garfield County

This one started differently than the rest. On June 10, a fire broke out at an apartment building on Willow Creek Circle in Rifle, then spread into the surrounding wildland. Colorado River Fire Rescue stopped it at about three acres, but not before the fire destroyed an eight-unit apartment building.

The wildland portion appears to be fully contained.

Bear Fire: Southern Colorado

The one fire not on our side of the state is the Bear Fire, burning near Highway 350 between Trinidad and La Junta in Las Animas County. It started June 10 and was initially described as fast moving, prompting evacuations.

Those evacuations were lifted Thursday afternoon, but residents have been told to stay alert in case conditions change. The fire has burned about 150 acres and is 0 percent contained.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter at the Las Animas County Fairgrounds, and no injuries have been reported.

What This Means for the Rest of the Summer

Back in April, Gov. Jared Polis warned that Colorado faces a significantly increased wildfire risk this summer, especially in June and July, and especially along the Front Range and in western Colorado. With record-low snowpack and drought conditions covering nearly the entire state, the conditions are there for a busy season.

Red flag warnings have been in effect across much of the state this week, which means hot, dry, and windy conditions where any spark can turn into a problem fast.

State officials say more than 90 percent of Colorado wildfires are caused by human activity, so be careful out there. No campfires outside designated rings, no dragging chains, no parking on dry grass.

Colorado Wildfire Damage by Year, Number of Fires + Acres Burned Colorado has seen its fair share of wildfires over the years, but the numbers really start to tell the story when you look at them year by year.

From just a few thousand acres burned in the '90s to massive jumps in the 2000s, it’s clear something has changed.

We dug into the data to see which years were the worst and how things have shifted across the state. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

Mesa County Stage 1 Fire Restrictions: What You Can + Cannot Do Personal use of fireworks

Campfires outside of designated fire pits or fire rings

Agricultural open burning without a Sheriff’s issued burn permit

Use of explosive targets

Smoking outside near combustible materials What exactly constitutes Stage 1 Fire Restrictions? According to the press release from the Mesa County Fire Chief's Association , Stage 1 Fire Restrictions prohibit: Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan