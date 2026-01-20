If you’ve lived in Grand Junction for any length of time, chances are 626 on Rood isn’t just a restaurant to you, it’s a memory factory.

First dates. Anniversary dinners. Celebrations that ran long because no one wanted to leave. For 20 years, that dining room has been the backdrop for laughter, big conversations, and more than a few “we should order one more glass of wine” moments.

Now comes the part nobody ever likes to read, but it matters how it’s told.

626 on Rood is Saying Goodbye to the Valley

626 on Rood will close its doors after service on Saturday, March 28. The popular restaurant announced on its Facebook page today.

Yes, that stings. And yes, it’s okay to be a little emotional about it.

The good news? This isn’t a sudden goodbye or a lights-out situation.

The restaurant is open as usual until then, serving the same menus, the same hospitality, and the same care that made it a Grand Junction staple in the first place.

If you’ve been saying, “We really need to go back soon,” consider this your friendly nudge to actually do it.

Have one more meal. Or two. Order the thing you always order. Or finally try the one you never did.

And here’s where the story turns the page instead of slamming the book shut.

Another Grand Junction Favorite is Moving In ...

Come April, the space at 626 Rood Avenue won’t stay quiet for long.

Mariel, Earnie, and Aaron Abeyta, the owners of Junction Square Pizza, are stepping in with a fresh chapter.

Read More: The Grand Valley Restaurants Earned the Most ‘Forever Food’ Votes

They'll be opening Junction Square on Rood, a full-service Italian restaurant that reimagines the space while honoring what it’s always been, a place where people come together over good food.

So yes, this is an ending. But it’s also a beginning. And honestly, that feels pretty on-brand for a downtown spot that’s always been about community.

Here’s to 20 years well spent and to whatever comes next.

