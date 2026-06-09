The first major wildfire of the summer is drawing attention in Montrose County's West End.

A lightning-caused fire known as the Beehive Fire was reported Tuesday afternoon on Bureau of Land Management land northeast of Paradox. While no evacuations or closures have been announced, the fire is already affecting a popular recreation area and sending visible smoke across the region.

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Smoke Visible Across the West End

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The Beehive Fire is burning in the Carpenter Flats area, about six miles northeast of Paradox. According to fire officials, the blaze was approximately 100 acres on Tuesday evening and had no reported containment.

Residents throughout the West End may notice smoke from the fire, which has grown quickly in pinyon-juniper terrain. Emergency managers are asking the public not to call 911 simply to report visible smoke, as fire crews are already aware of the incident and actively responding.

Fire Crews Responding From Air and Ground

A significant response is underway, including engines, hand crews, helicopters, single-engine air tankers, large air tankers, and air attack resources.

The combination of aerial and ground resources reflects the challenges of fighting fire in the rugged landscape north of Paradox, where steep terrain and dry vegetation can complicate suppression efforts.

Rimrocker Trail Remains Open, For Now

The fire is also impacting portions of the Rimrocker Trail between Highway 141 and Buckeye Reservoir. At this time, the trail remains open, but officials are urging visitors to use extreme caution.

Anyone traveling through the area should expect increased fire traffic and active firefighting operations. Conditions can change rapidly, particularly during summer wildfire season, and visitors are encouraged to stay informed before heading into the backcountry.

For now, officials report no closures or evacuation orders. Fire managers will continue monitoring conditions and provide updates as the situation develops.

Read More: Colorado Red Flag Warnings: What They Really Mean

For many Western Colorado residents, the sight of smoke on the horizon is an unwelcome reminder that fire season has arrived. This week's lightning strike near Paradox is the latest example of how quickly conditions can change across the region's public lands.

Colorado Wildfire Damage by Year, Number of Fires + Acres Burned Colorado has seen its fair share of wildfires over the years, but the numbers really start to tell the story when you look at them year by year.

From just a few thousand acres burned in the '90s to massive jumps in the 2000s, it’s clear something has changed.

We dug into the data to see which years were the worst and how things have shifted across the state. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

Mesa County Stage 1 Fire Restrictions: What You Can + Cannot Do Personal use of fireworks

Campfires outside of designated fire pits or fire rings

Agricultural open burning without a Sheriff’s issued burn permit

Use of explosive targets

Smoking outside near combustible materials What exactly constitutes Stage 1 Fire Restrictions? According to the press release from the Mesa County Fire Chief's Association , Stage 1 Fire Restrictions prohibit: Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan