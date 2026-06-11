Boating season is officially upon us in Western Colorado.

Before you load up the cooler and head for the water, there's one rule change that's still catching families off guard, plus a few laws that have been on the books for years that people swear they've never heard of.

The Under-18 Rule That Snuck Up on Everybody

Here's the big one. Since June 1, 2024, nobody under 18 can operate a motorboat or jet ski on Colorado public waters. Period. The only exception is teens 14 to 17 who have completed a CPW-approved boating safety course and are carrying their boating safety certificate while they drive.

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Why does this trip people up? Because under the old law, 16 and 17-year-olds didn't need the course at all. So if you taught your kid to run the boat a few summers ago and figured you were good, surprise. That 17-year-old needs a card now.

And no, the rental place at the lake can't bail you out. Liveries are prohibited from renting a motorboat to anyone under 18 without that certificate, and the adult who lets an unqualified kid take the wheel can get cited too.

One more wrinkle: kids can take the proctored classroom exam at 14, but the online version isn't available until 16.

Yes, Your Kayak Counts

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Colorado's boating under the influence law applies to every vessel. Motorboat, sailboat, canoe, kayak, the works. The limit is the same 0.08 BAC as the highway, and it has covered paddle craft since 2008.

A first BUI conviction gets you a minimum of five days in jail and up to a year, fines from $200 to $1,000, up to 96 hours of community service, and a three-month ban from operating a vessel. That's a steep price for a few beers in a kayak.

CPW also likes to point out that sun, wind, and boat vibration amplify alcohol's effects, and their rule of thumb is that one drink on the water hits like three on land.

Read More: Watering Your Lawn Won’t “Save” Colorado’s Water From California

Considering alcohol is the leading known factor in fatal boating accidents nationwide, according to the 2026 Colorado Boating Handbook, maybe save it for the campfire.

The Gear CPW Will Actually Check For

Boat patrol officers run safety inspections on Colorado waters all season, and they do courtesy checks right at the ramp. Here's what they're looking for:

A Coast Guard-approved life jacket for every person on board. Kids under 13 have to actually wear theirs anytime the boat is moving, not sit on it.

Boats 16 feet and longer also need a Type IV throwable flotation device, and it has to be immediately reachable. Buried under the snack bag does not count.

Add a sound-producing device like a whistle or horn, and a charged fire extinguisher that's less than 12 years old. When's the last time you checked the date on yours? Yeah, that's what I thought.

Registration, Stamps, and the Mussel Police

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Any boat with a motor or sail needs current Colorado registration, with numbers at least three inches tall on both sides of the bow. Out-of-state boats get 60 days on a valid home-state registration, which matters around here given how much we bounce between Colorado and Utah water.

Motorized boats and sailboats also need the $25 Aquatic Nuisance Species stamp before launching, and trailered boats are subject to mandatory ANS inspections. Clean, Drain, and Dry isn't a suggestion; it's the law, every single time you enter or exit the water.

One Last Thing Nobody Talks About

If you're involved in a boating accident, Colorado law requires you to stop and help if you can do it safely, and qualifying incidents have to be reported to CPW. Skipping the report is a misdemeanor.

The full rundown of regulations, plus sign-ups for the boating safety course your teenager apparently needs, lives at cpw.state.co.us. Get the card, check the extinguisher, and we'll see you on the water.

The 15 Largest Lakes Found in Colorado Take a look at Colorado's Top 15 largest lakes and reservoirs. Find out where they are in the state, and what landmarks are nearby each lake/reservoir. Colorado's largest reservoir is just down the road on Highway 50 not far from the Curecanti Recreation Area. Gallery Credit: Wes Adams

These are Colorado's Largest Lakes and Reservoirs These are the largest lakes and reservoirs in Colorado. Without them, parts of the state would not last in the high desert climate. Find out more about their location, volume, and elevation from largest to smallest. Gallery Credit: Wes Adams