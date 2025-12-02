If there’s one night you will not have Downtown Grand Junction to yourself, it’s Parade of Lights night.

Thousands of people pack Main Street, 80-ish glowing floats creep by, kids lose their minds over candy, and somebody always underestimates how cold it gets after dark in December.

Let’s make sure that’s not you.

When and Where This Circus Happens

The Parade of Lights hits Downtown Grand Junction on Saturday, December 6, 2025, with the show kicking off at 5:00 p.m. sharp, or at least “Grand Junction sharp,” which usually means close enough.

Floats make their way west down Main Street from 9th to 1st, lighting up the whole stretch.

This is the biggest parade of the entire year, pulling in tens of thousands of spectators, so expect crowds. This isn’t one of those “we’ll just swing by after dinner” situations. You’ll want to plan ahead if you actually want a decent spot.

This Year’s Theme

The 2025 theme is “Rock the Holidays”, which means expect plenty of guitars, glitter, and at least one float that leans way too hard into Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Santa, as always, closes the show at the very end of the parade. No, your float cannot have its own Santa. Yes, people have tried.

Road Closures, Staging + Why You Shouldn’t Cut It Close

The staging area (7th to 12th, Grand to Ute) shuts down around 1:00 p.m. and the parade route closes at 2:00 p.m. Parking on Main is banned starting then. Any vehicles left on Main get towed to a nearby lot (free to retrieve, but extremely embarrassing).

Translation: If you roll in at 4:45 p.m. expecting to park on Main and snag front-row curb space … you’re going to have a bad time.

Where to Park Without Losing Your Sanity

Parking is thankfully free on weekends downtown, which makes life a little easier.

Your best options are the Rood Avenue Parking Garage at 4th and Rood. It's close to everything, but it fills up fast, and the public lots along Rood and Colorado between 4th and 7th.

If you really want to avoid the post-parade gridlock, park on the side streets a few blocks out and enjoy the short walk.

And whatever you do, don’t park on Main Street “just for a minute.” Towing starts at 2 p.m., and they absolutely follow through.

How Early Should You Get There?

If you’re hoping for front-row space with kids, plan to get there at least an hour early, or more if you want to avoid the “my legs are tired” meltdown.

If you just want a solid view without playing sidewalk Tetris, showing up 30 to 45 minutes early usually does the trick.

For the folks who want to wander downtown first, the sweet spot is mid-afternoon. Then you can shop a little, grab food, and then claim your spot before 4:30.

Just keep in mind that the area around 4th Street and the judges’ stand fills up quickly, so if personal space is a priority, slide farther down the route for a little breathing room.

What to Expect Along the Route

Around 80 entries max, floats, marching bands, dance groups, classic cars, random people in costumes who clearly got talked into this.

You'll see vendors selling hot chocolate, cider, and snacks, often tied to local charities.

The whole thing can run close to two hours, depending on how fast the parade moves. This is not a five-minute drive-by situation.

What to Bring (So You Don’t Freeze or Melt Down)

Warm layers. It might feel “not that bad” at 3 p.m., but you’ll be standing still after dark in December. Your toes will file HR complaints.

Blankets and camp chairs. Especially if you’ve got kids or grandparents in tow.

Gloves, you can still use your phone with them. You know you’re taking pictures.

Snacks for kids between floats so they don’t ask “Is Santa next?” 400 times.

A Few “Don’t Be That Person” Tips

Don’t block strollers and kids by standing directly in front of them once the parade starts. That’s how you get roasted in a group text later.

Don’t let kids dart into the street for candy. The floats are moving, even if slowly.

Don’t complain that it’s crowded. That’s the point. Big parade = big crowd.

Show up early, park smart, bundle up, and lean into the chaos.

The Parade of Lights is peak small-town Christmas energy in downtown Grand Junction. Loud, bright, a little extra, and absolutely worth the cold toes.

