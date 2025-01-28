Grand Junction Jackalopes Home Game Schedule Released

Grand Junction Jackalopes Home Game Schedule Released

Canva / Google Maps

I'm going to be honest, I've never gone to a Grand Junction Jackalope game. I know, shame on me. It's not that I've never wanted to go, I always forget until the last minute, and then I'm too stuck at home to leave.

Read More: Colorado History: The Story of Grand Junction's 'Leo the Lion'

I'm going to change that this year, though. I love me a good ball game. When I lived in Michigan, I tried to go to a few Detroit Tiger games a year. It's been a long-long time since I've sat in the bleachers, and that needs to come to an end.

Grand Junction Jackalopes Home Games + More

The Jackalopes just released their season ticket prices. Honestly, it's not priced too badly, especially if you're looking for something to do throughout the summer.

Kool 107.9 logo
Get our free mobile app

The club always has themed game days --they just haven't released them yet-- but they do have a tentative 2025 schedule up. Right now, we only have who they're playing and what day. No times or themes have been released.

2025 Grand Junction Jackalopes Home Game Schedule

Here's who the Grand Junction Jackalopes will be playing at home in 2025:

Gallery Credit: Tim Gray

A Night of Grand Junction Minor League Baseball

Grand Junction loves baseball and summertime is the perfect time to enjoy a game at the amazing Suplizio Field. A lot of people attend Grand Junction Rockies games on a regular basis, while plenty of folks have never been. if you are one that has never attended a GJ Rockies game this photo gallery is just for you - to give you an idea of what to expect. It's great fun and food --and a terrific night out with friends.

Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews

10 Favorite Colorado Rockies Players of All-Time

Some truly great players have worn the Rockies uniform, however, you'll find only one in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. We could have a discussion about the greatest Colorado Rockies players ever, or we could have a more subjective talk about favorite players. While there is some crossover, there is a difference and there is a lot of room to be different.

Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews

Filed Under: Gallery, Grand Junction Colorado
Categories: Colorado Local, Colorado News

More From Kool 107.9