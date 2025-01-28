Grand Junction Jackalopes Home Game Schedule Released

I'm going to be honest, I've never gone to a Grand Junction Jackalope game. I know, shame on me. It's not that I've never wanted to go, I always forget until the last minute, and then I'm too stuck at home to leave.

I'm going to change that this year, though. I love me a good ball game. When I lived in Michigan, I tried to go to a few Detroit Tiger games a year. It's been a long-long time since I've sat in the bleachers, and that needs to come to an end.

The Jackalopes just released their season ticket prices. Honestly, it's not priced too badly, especially if you're looking for something to do throughout the summer.

The club always has themed game days --they just haven't released them yet-- but they do have a tentative 2025 schedule up. Right now, we only have who they're playing and what day. No times or themes have been released.

