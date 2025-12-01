The holiday season in the Grand Valley is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables, and plug in the holographic projector.

A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some good cheer to our friends and neighbors, and the 2025 season is no different.

Take a look at some of the Grand Valley's best holiday light displays below. Think your house is one of the best decorated in the neighborhood? Send it to us, and you could win $250.

The Grand Valley's Best Holiday Light Displays for 2025 No matter how you celebrate the holidays this season, one thing remains the same: your chance to show your holiday spirit and cheer. Here's to Lighting Up our community in 2025.

All the Light Up the Grand Valley Entries for 2024 During the 2024 holiday season, we asked our audience to show us their Christmas decorations. We received some great photos from the area's best-decorated houses.

Enter your Christmas displays for Light Up the Grand Valley 2024. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray