Historic Moments in Grand Junction, Colorado You May or May Not Know
Grand Junction may be known for its scenic beauty and outdoor recreation, but over the last century, this western Colorado town has made national news more than once.
From presidential visits and severe weather events to building public infrastructure, Grand Junction’s history is full of moments that captured national attention.
Presidential Visits, Natural Disasters, and Public Tragedies
Like that one time in 1909 when President William H. Taft visited Grand Junction to dedicate the Gunnison Irrigation Tunnel and attended the Mesa County Fair. That was the same year the city also introduced electric streetcars. Some of the original tracks can still be found today.
In 1919, Grand Junction had a brutal Thanksgiving snowstorm that shut down the city and claimed a life. And in 1913, a freak windstorm led to the tragic and widely reported death of 12-year-old Alfred Gallupe.
Step Into Grand Junction’s Storied Past
Each of these moments tells a piece of the Grand Valley’s incredible story. We’ve gathered some of the most remarkable events when Grand Junction hit the national stage.
Scroll through our gallery to discover how this Colorado town helped shape the American West.
