Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures

Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?

Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.

Best Thermostat Setting In Colorado

This, of course, is a matter of opinion. When it comes to "recommended" settings, the website coopergreenteam.com says:

When those freezing cold winter days arrive, you’re probably going to want a warmer home. For some households, this might mean setting the thermostat as high as 78 degrees. For others, that could be too hot, and the ideal setting is around 72-74 degrees. It all comes down to your personal comfort, but keep in mind that cooler temperatures means slower heat loss, which can help to reduce your energy bills.

Energy.gov, on the other hand, recommends an average indoor temperature setting of 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

Temperatures are On The Drop, Energy Bills are On The Rise

Many people around Western Colorado are experiencing a sharp increase in their monthly energy bills. This has motivated some to reconsider their "comfort zone" when it comes to indoor temperatures. While being a bit chilly can be uncomfortable, working three jobs to pay your heating costs can be downright grueling.

Some Have It Down To a Science

Based on most replies, many in Colorado simply set the temperature and leave it. One reply, though, breaks the day's settings down to a precise equation. According to Bobbi K:

55 from 10 pm to 5 am, then 65 till 7 am, back to 55 till 3 pm, then 65 till 10 pm.

Yet Another Point Of View

One statement via Facebook failed to mention the thermostat setting. It simply read, "Quit your whining and pay your bill."

