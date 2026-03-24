When people think of Colorado, it’s usually the greatest hits list. Ski slopes, the Denver Broncos, maybe an episode of South Park.

Fair enough.

But here’s the part that doesn’t make the postcards: Colorado also has a surprising number of prisons, including one of the most notorious facilities in the entire country.

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And they’re not tucked away in just one corner, either. You’ll find prisons scattered all over the map. Out on the Western Slope in Delta and Rifle.

Read More: How Many Inmates Are There In Colorado Prisons?

Along the Front Range in Denver and Limon. Down south in places like Buena Vista and Trinidad. It’s kind of everywhere once you start paying attention.

But if there’s a “center of gravity” for it all, it’s one small town most people drive past without thinking twice.

Colorado’s “Prison Alley”

Head just west of Pueblo and you’ll run into Florence. On the surface, it looks like your typical small Colorado town. Quiet. Unassuming. Blink, and you’ll miss it.

What you won’t see at first glance is that Florence is packed with correctional facilities, including ADX Florence, better known as the Supermax.

This is where some of the most dangerous criminals in the country are locked down. No exaggeration. It’s as serious as it gets.

Read More: 25 Hilarious Reviews of Colorado's SuperMax Prison

Let's Take a Safe Look at Colorado's Prison Locations

Let’s be honest, nobody’s lining up to experience prison firsthand. But thanks to modern tech, you can still get a surprisingly close look without ever leaving your couch.

Virtual tours, satellite views, all of it. Safe distance, zero risk. Probably the only way anyone should be checking this place out.

Prisons in Colorado: A Guide to the State’s Correctional Map Colorado isn’t just mountains and ski towns. This gallery takes you inside some of the state’s most well-known prison locations, including Florence’s “Prison Alley,” where some of the country’s toughest inmates are locked away.

What You Need to Know About Colorado's Supermax Prison Colorado's "Supermax" prison is called the United States Penitentiary Florence Administrative Maximum Facility, in short, the USP Florence ADMAX. It is a US federal prison operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, a United States Department of Justice division.

Keep scrolling for more interesting facts about the prison: Gallery Credit: Tim Gray