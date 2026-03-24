The Part They Don’t Put on Postcards: Mapping Colorado’s Massive Prison Network from Rifle to Sterling
When people think of Colorado, it’s usually the greatest hits list. Ski slopes, the Denver Broncos, maybe an episode of South Park.
Fair enough.
But here’s the part that doesn’t make the postcards: Colorado also has a surprising number of prisons, including one of the most notorious facilities in the entire country.
And they’re not tucked away in just one corner, either. You’ll find prisons scattered all over the map. Out on the Western Slope in Delta and Rifle.
Read More: How Many Inmates Are There In Colorado Prisons?
Along the Front Range in Denver and Limon. Down south in places like Buena Vista and Trinidad. It’s kind of everywhere once you start paying attention.
But if there’s a “center of gravity” for it all, it’s one small town most people drive past without thinking twice.
Colorado’s “Prison Alley”
Head just west of Pueblo and you’ll run into Florence. On the surface, it looks like your typical small Colorado town. Quiet. Unassuming. Blink, and you’ll miss it.
What you won’t see at first glance is that Florence is packed with correctional facilities, including ADX Florence, better known as the Supermax.
This is where some of the most dangerous criminals in the country are locked down. No exaggeration. It’s as serious as it gets.
Read More: 25 Hilarious Reviews of Colorado's SuperMax Prison
Let's Take a Safe Look at Colorado's Prison Locations
Let’s be honest, nobody’s lining up to experience prison firsthand. But thanks to modern tech, you can still get a surprisingly close look without ever leaving your couch.
Virtual tours, satellite views, all of it. Safe distance, zero risk. Probably the only way anyone should be checking this place out.
Prisons in Colorado: A Guide to the State’s Correctional Map
What You Need to Know About Colorado's Supermax Prison
Gallery Credit: Tim Gray
12 Notorious Criminals Locked Up in Colorado's SuperMax Prison
Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde