Colorado’s got range. You’ve got your big cities, your blink-and-you’ll-miss-it small towns, and everything in between.

But let’s be honest, the real fun starts when things get a little weird.

Colorado definitely delivers on that.

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Let’s Start with the Obvious Colorado Locations

Denver International Airport, you know, the place with the giant blue murder horse out front. The same airport people swear has secret tunnels, bunkers, and who knows what else underneath it. Is any of that true? Who knows. But it’s a lot more fun to assume it is.

Then you’ve got Cheyenne Mountain Complex. Officially, it’s home to NORAD. Unofficially? Depending on who you ask, it’s where aliens hang out. Or at least where we keep tabs on them.

Again… not confirmed, but not exactly boring either.

And Colorado doesn’t stop at conspiracy vibes. We’ve got full-on, real-life “what am I looking at?” energy too. Take Bishop Castle, a hand-built castle in the mountains with a fire-breathing dragon. Because of course we do.

Here’s Where Things Get Interesting: the Colorado Towns Themselves

Crestone leans hard into its reputation as a New Age hotspot. Nederland? They’ve got a frozen dead guy festival. And yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like.

There are even spots tied to some, let’s say, questionable survival stories from Colorado’s past.

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Point is, “unusual” isn’t just a one-off thing here, it’s baked into the state’s personality.

So if you’re tired of the same old road trip stops, keep scrolling. Colorado’s got plenty of places that’ll make you do a double take… and maybe Google what you just saw.

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