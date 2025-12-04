Twinkling floats, glowing costumes, magical winter scenes.

Fruita’s about to turn into a Hallmark movie backdrop with slightly better snacks and significantly more Carhartt jackets.

When the parade wraps, don’t bolt unless you’re sprinting toward cookies, hot cocoa, and a post-parade Santa meet-and-greet hosted by the Lower Valley Fire District.

Because nothing says “holiday spirit” like warming your frozen hands over cocoa while your kids decide whether this Santa is realer than the one they saw at the mall.

When is Fruita's Parade of Lights?

Fruita’s Parade of Lights is back on Saturday, December 13 at 5:30 p.m., and this year’s theme, “Whimsical Winter Woods,” basically invites everyone to lean all the way into their inner woodland fairy, glowing raccoon, or whatever forest creature they can glue together before the big night.

Downtown Fruita will be packed shoulder-to-shoulder with locals, out-of-towners, and that one neighbor who decorates their entire house on November 1 and dares you to say something.

When to Arrive (a.k.a. How to Win Christmas)

If you want front-row curb space with kids, get there early. Like, “we brought snacks and a backup blanket” early.

If you just want a good view without knocking elbows with a stranger named Randy, 20 to 30 minutes before start time works.

Read More: Where to Find Christmas Light Displays in Grand Junction, Colo.

And if you want to make a day of it with shopping, wandering, and grabbing a bite, come down mid-afternoon and enjoy downtown before the crowds hit peak festive chaos.

Prefer your personal space? Don’t camp right where everyone else camps, drift a few blocks off the main crush, breathe actual oxygen, and still get a great view.

After the Parade — The Cocoa, Cookie, Santa Trifecta

Once the floats have rolled, the lights have dimmed, and the candy supply has been fought over, the holiday fun marches on to the Lower Valley Fire District.

That’s where you’ll find Santa, hot cocoa, cookies, and photo ops for the kids, and probably one for grandma, who still thinks she takes the best picture in the family.

The Grand Valley's Best Holiday Light Displays for 2025 No matter how you celebrate the holidays this season, one thing remains the same: your chance to show your holiday spirit and cheer. Here's to Lighting Up our community in 2025.

All the Light Up the Grand Valley Entries for 2024 During the 2024 holiday season, we asked our audience to show us their Christmas decorations. We received some great photos from the area's best-decorated houses.

Enter your Christmas displays for Light Up the Grand Valley 2024. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray