Before moving to Colorado, we'd visit some friends who lived in Colorado Springs from time to time. During a drive through the Rampart Range, you could just see the silhouettes of the Sangre de Cristo mountains.

The friend leading the trip told us that it was one of the most rugged mountain ranges in the state.

While I'm still uncertain about that claim, the Sangre de Cristos hold a special place in our hearts because of that story.

Where Did Colorado's Sangre de Cristo Get Their Name?

Sangre de Cristo Mountains Colorado Beautiful alpenglow effect on the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Colorado on a crisp winter morning. (Photo by Getty Images) loading...

Ever seen the Sangre de Cristo Mountains at sunrise or sunset? The peaks of the mountains glow bright red, especially when they're blanketed in snow. Some say it looks like the mountains are bleeding.

That’s where the name comes from, Sangre de Cristo, or “Blood of Christ.”

If that's not good enough for you, legend has it that the last words of a priest being killed by Native Americans were, "sangre de Cristo."

Geographical Coverage of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains

Sangre de Cristos in New Mexico Aerial views of the Rio Grande River Gorge in the beautiful Taos region of New Mexico. Famous for outdoor activities and natural beauty. (Photo by Getty Images) loading...

The range stretches about 240 miles, from Poncha Pass in central Colorado all the way into northern New Mexico.

The biggest and most prominent peak is Blanca Peak, which stands at over 14,300 feet.

If you're visiting the mountains in New Mexico, you'll most likely do so while skiing or snowboarding at Taos.

Legend and Lore of Colorado's Sangre de Cristos

UFO Watchtower in Colorado UFO Watchtower and information center near Alamosa (Photo by Getty Images) loading...

On the west side of the range lies the San Luis Valley, which is steeped in UFO sightings. It is where you'll find the UFO Watchtower just north of Hooper.

Lights. Shapes. Stories that don’t quite add up. You can laugh it off or you can stand out there at night, stare up at that wide black sky, and see if something flickers.

Crestone is a tiny town near the southern end of the range, filled with ashrams, Buddhist stupas, and spiritual seekers from all over the world.

Some believe the Sangre de Cristos sit on ancient energy lines. Spend time here, and you just might become a believer too.

Yeshe Rangsal Stupa, in Crestone, Colorado Yeshe Rangsal Stupa, in Crestone, Colorado, the place for private prayer and meditation (Photo by Getty Images) loading...

You can hike these mountains. You can chase the mysteries. Or you can just watch the sunset turn the range blood red and feel the hair on your arms stand up. Either way, the Sangre de Cristos leave a mark.

